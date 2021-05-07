Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.36. 120,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,345,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

UEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market cap of $694.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 761,405 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

