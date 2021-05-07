Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.78 and last traded at $99.96. Approximately 9,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,266,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.04.
UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.96.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $64,000.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.