Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.78 and last traded at $99.96. Approximately 9,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,266,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.04.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.96.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

