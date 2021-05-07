Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

UTI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 236,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $188.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

