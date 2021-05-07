Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.82.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $154.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

