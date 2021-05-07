Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $843.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

UTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

