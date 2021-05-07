Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Uniti Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

