United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.11

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 20189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

