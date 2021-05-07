United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.07.

URI stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,628. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $342.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

