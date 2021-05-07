United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the construction company will earn $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.04 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $342.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals has a one year low of $105.26 and a one year high of $342.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,334,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,262,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

