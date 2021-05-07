United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Trading Up 6.7% Following Strong Earnings

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 1,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.56%.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 67,998 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2,223.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 233,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.15.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

