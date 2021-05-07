Unisocks Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Unisocks has a total market cap of $25.95 million and approximately $3,429.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for $82,648.48 or 1.42346934 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unisocks

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

