Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

UN01 stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching €30.39 ($35.75). 369,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.79 and its 200 day moving average is €29.29. Uniper has a twelve month low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a twelve month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

