Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.