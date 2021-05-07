Under Armour, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 98,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,306. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 570,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

