UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

UGI has increased its dividend payment by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

UGI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

