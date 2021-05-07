UBS Group Upgrades Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Skanska AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Skanska AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Skanska AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

