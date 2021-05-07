UBS Group Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

