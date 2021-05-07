UBS Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €42.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.81 ($52.72).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €39.14 ($46.05) on Monday. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of €38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.05.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

