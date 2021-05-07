U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

