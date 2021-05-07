U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) CEO Purchases $18,400.00 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) CEO Bryan Adair Shinn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.08 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

SLCA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.