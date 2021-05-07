U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS.
Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.77. 60,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.45.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday.
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
