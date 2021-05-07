U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.77. 60,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

