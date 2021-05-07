Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.76.

TWTR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $53.75. 949,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,959,707. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,058,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $194,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

