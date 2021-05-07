Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

TPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. 5,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,225. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.89 million, a PE ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

