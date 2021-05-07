Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.16

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.16 and last traded at C$24.73, with a volume of 146485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

