Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Posts Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TUP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 3,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Insiders acquired a total of 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

