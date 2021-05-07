Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.29

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.29 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 57.10 ($0.75). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 56.28 ($0.74), with a volume of 9,524,477 shares trading hands.

TLW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.43 ($0.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.29. The company has a market capitalization of £802.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

In other news, insider Les Wood acquired 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

