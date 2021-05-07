Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$51.00 Price Target

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a C$51.00 price objective by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.36.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down C$0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,961. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$49.13. The company has a market cap of C$97.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

