Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$45.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.63.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$41.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,071. The firm has a market cap of C$49.31 billion and a PE ratio of -110.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$41.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -459.46%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10. Insiders have sold a total of 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.