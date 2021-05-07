TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.86.

TTEC stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. TTEC has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 38.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $3,824,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

