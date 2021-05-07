Trxade Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trxade Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEDS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Trxade Group has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million.

In other Trxade Group news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trxade Group by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

