Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Trupanion worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $510,850.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,366,125. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRUP stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,952.51 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

