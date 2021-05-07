Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Robin A. Ferracone Buys 18,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $78.12. 430,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,952.51 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $1,462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Trupanion by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

