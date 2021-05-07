Truist Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $125.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.34.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,200. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,223.71 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

