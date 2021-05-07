Truist Securities Increases Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $68.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $60.47. 19,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

