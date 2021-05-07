Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XAIR. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Air by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

