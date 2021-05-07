Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Criteo in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRTO. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

