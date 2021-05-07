Truist Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $220.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.89.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.56. 10,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,681. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.94. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,711,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.