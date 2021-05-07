Truist Increases Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $236.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective increased by Truist from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.50.

MHK traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.78. 4,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $227.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

