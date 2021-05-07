Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $53.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.19.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,732. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

