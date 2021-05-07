Truepoint Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,803 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 151,374 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 101,380 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 10,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,340. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

