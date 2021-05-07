Truepoint Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,812.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 632,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 624,989 shares in the last quarter.

UVXY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,599,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,824,422. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

