Truepoint Inc. Purchases 35,229 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 29.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $475,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.70. 95,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,475. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

