Truepoint Inc. Has $16.93 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.58. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,969. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $252.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

