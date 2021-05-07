Truepoint Inc. Buys 1,287 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $85.37. 88,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,439. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $86.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

