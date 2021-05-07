True North Commercial REIT’s (TNT.UN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$6.75 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Laurentian downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up previously from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a na rating and set a C$6.75 price objective (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.79.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE TNT.UN traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 202,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.46. The company has a market cap of C$629.46 million and a P/E ratio of 15.72. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 129.13%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.