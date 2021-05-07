trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Raised to $3.75

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $1.35 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

