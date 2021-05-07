TriumphX Price Reaches $0.0353 on Top Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 93.9% lower against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $435,487.55 and $1.18 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00083795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00794276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.01 or 0.08893235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.