Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NYSE TSE traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In other news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,037. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

