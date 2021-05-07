Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.