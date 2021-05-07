Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.01

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 1115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $15,717,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 160,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.